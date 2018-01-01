Hey, I’m a software developer and I like to work on projects that bring value to users. Every time I start a new project, I focus on the functionality and then I get to the point when I need a control panel to administrate the application.

Blended Admin solves the problem of creating an admin panel in an easy and fast way by combining the benefits of an "out of the box" application and the flexibility of programming.

Blended Admin is a web application that

lets you write JavaScript code that

connects to applications or databases (eg. MySql, MongoDB, RestApi)

does whatever you want (eg. gets a list of products)

displays results (eg. a table with products)

A bit like node.js, but way simpler. With a few lines of code that could even be written on your mobile, you can automate your work and share it with others.

